Man, 42, attempts to set self on fire outside Armenia MOD building

A person on Friday attempted to commit suicide in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 10։30am, a man attempted to set himself on fire outside the inspection-passport checkpoint of the Ministry of Defense (MOD).

According to shamshyan.com, this person poured gasoline on himself, but the servicemen on duty at the MOD the inspection-passport checkpoint managed to prevent him from lighting a lighter to set himself on fire.

Subsequently, this man was taken to a police station where he said he wanted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire, and due to social problems.

As per the source, this person is a 42-year-old resident of Kotayk Province.

Police are preparing a report on this incident.