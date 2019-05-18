Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 650 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 80 times, from May 12to 18.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 650 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue adhering to the ceasefire, and they confidently carry out their combat task.