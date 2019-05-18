Tusk supports Polish opposition in European Parliament elections

The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, supported the Polish opposition in the upcoming elections to the European Parliament on May 26, AP reported.

“A secure Poland in a strong and united Europe is the most precious political value for the Poles today,” Tusk said.

The EP is the only elected EU institution. Regular parliamentary elections will be held in EU member states from 23 to 26 May. European citizens will have to elect 705 members of the European Parliament, without taking into account the UK deputy mandates.