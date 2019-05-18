News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 18
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Tusk supports Polish opposition in European Parliament elections
Tusk supports Polish opposition in European Parliament elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, supported the Polish opposition in the upcoming elections to the European Parliament on May 26, AP reported.

“A secure Poland in a strong and united Europe is the most precious political value for the Poles today,” Tusk said.

The EP is the only elected EU institution. Regular parliamentary elections will be held in EU member states from 23 to 26 May. European citizens will have to elect 705 members of the European Parliament, without taking into account the UK deputy mandates.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary ministerial conference
On the previous day, Mnatsakanyan participated in the solemn events devoted to this anniversary…
 Inter-agency commission approves final version of EU-Armenia CEPA roadmap
The inter-agency commission coordinating the actions ensuring implementation of the...
 Yerevan hosting seminar on Eastern Partnership regional network of digital skills
The event is funded by the European Commission…
 EU accession remains strategic goal for Turkey
Turkey applied for the EU membership in 1987 and...
 Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Visa liberalization with EU is very fundamental matter to us
“This is a matter of ‘every moment’ to us,” the FM said…
 Armenia FM on chances of EU-Azerbaijan agreement: I’m confident that EU has principles of maintaining consistency
The European Union and Azerbaijan are negotiating with each other; we, naturally, are not for those negotiations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos