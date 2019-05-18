News
German FM: Maximum pressure on Iran will not help
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Speaking at Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned of the implications of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, DW reported.

According to Maas, the US strategy was a dangerous one: "We do not believe the strategy of unilateral maximum pressure will help end the impasse. Maximum pressure always carries with it the threat of unintended escalation."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters on Thursday that the meeting discussed Moscow’s possible influence on Tehran to comply with the terms of the deal on the Iranian nuclear issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
