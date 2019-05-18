News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 19
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Australian ruling coalition wins election
Australian ruling coalition wins election
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The ruling coalition of conservatives in Australia won a landslide victory in the main elections in the country, AP reported

Opposition leader Bill Shorten congratulated the Prime Minister of the country,  Scott Morrison, who represents the Liberal Party.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison compared his Liberal Party's victory for a third three-year term to the births of his daughters.

"I have always believed in miracles," Morrison, 51, told a jubilant Sydney crowd as he claimed victory.

According to forecasts, liberals can take 74 seats out of the 151st in the lower house of parliament, 65 will go to Labor, and the fate of the remaining 12 seats is not yet known.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos