Australian ruling coalition wins election

The ruling coalition of conservatives in Australia won a landslide victory in the main elections in the country, AP reported.
Opposition leader Bill Shorten congratulated the Prime Minister of the country, Scott Morrison, who represents the Liberal Party.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison compared his Liberal Party's victory for a third three-year term to the births of his daughters.
"I have always believed in miracles," Morrison, 51, told a jubilant Sydney crowd as he claimed victory.
According to forecasts, liberals can take 74 seats out of the 151st in the lower house of parliament, 65 will go to Labor, and the fate of the remaining 12 seats is not yet known.