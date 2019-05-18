News
Sunday
May 19
FM: Armenia does not question existence of Russian base in Gyumri
FM: Armenia does not question existence of Russian base in Gyumri
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The question of the existence of a Russian military base in Gyumri is not questioned, RIA Novosti reported quoting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“There is a Russian base, it acts on the basis of an agreement and is of great importance. There may be various issues in mutual relations, but this does not mean that there are situations when the question of the existence of a base is questioned,” the Armenian FM reported.

The 102nd Russian military base has been deployed in the city of Gyumri in the north of Armenia. Russia and Armenia on August 20, 2010 extended the term of the agreement on the base accommodation to 2044.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
