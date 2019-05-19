Photographer and his Armenian female passenger killed in LA tragic road accident

The photographer and his Armenian female passenger, 19, have been killed in the tragic road accident in Los Angeles, Daily Mail reported.
Joel David White, 25, and 19-year-old Louise Karakhanyan, were traveling to Encino, Los Angeles police reported.
White lost control of his sports car, which then hit some trees, split in two and caught fire.
Both White, who was ejected from the car onto the roadway, and Karakhanyan, were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to media reports, they victims were photographers. In addition, White worked in the expensive car rental company that owned Lamborghini, and Louise Karakhanyan was a student at the University of California.