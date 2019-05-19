News
Trump says abortion in case of rape, incest should not be banned
U.S. President Donald Trump in a series of tweets expressed less rigid position on the abortions law adopted in Alabama.  

Alabama banned abortions except for the cases containing serious risk for the health of a mother, but Trump said he would do an exception for the women who suffered rape or incest.

“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan,” he tweeted.
