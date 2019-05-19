Trump says abortion in case of rape, incest should not be banned

U.S. President Donald Trump in a series of tweets expressed less rigid position on the abortions law adopted in Alabama.
Alabama banned abortions except for the cases containing serious risk for the health of a mother, but Trump said he would do an exception for the women who suffered rape or incest.
“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan,” he tweeted.
As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019
....Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Supreme Court Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life. The Radical Left, with late term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019
....for Life in 2020. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019