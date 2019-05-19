Ombudsman: Violence, especially towards a person walking with children is unacceptable

YEREVAN. – Any manifestation of violence is unacceptable, especially extremely unacceptable is violence towards a person walking with children or in the presence of children, Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said.
Tatoyan commented for Armenian News-NEWS.am on the incident over former member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun Hrant Margaryan .
Tatoyan explained that the human rights defender, being a non-official, cannot take steps towards citizens, he can make an appeal and raise awareness only.
“If there are signs of violence, we can go to the police, but at the moment we have not submitted any complaint or demand,” he said.
The demonstrators protesting in Liberty Square against the release of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, attacked Hrant Margaryan, who was walking with his grandchildren, and insulted him verbally.