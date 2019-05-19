Director of cultural center: Interest in Korean language and culture is increasing in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Interest in Korean language and culture is increasing every year in Armenia, Director of the Cultural Center at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Moscow, Mrs. Wi Myong Zhe told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On May 19, the Korean Film Festival was held at Yerevan’s Moscow Cinema, which also included a cultural and entertainment program, giving viewers the opportunity to learn more about Korean culture.
According to her, Korean culture is popular throughout the world, and Armenia is no exception.
“In Armenia, there is a great interest in Korean pop music, films, and national culture,” she noted.
Moreover, in Armenia there are more students studying Korean language. In the past the only institution to study Korean was the Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences, now it is taught at the Yerevan State University, Russian-Armenian Univestity and the American University of Armenia.
“Such festivals contribute to raising awareness of Korea in Armenia, as well as to the development of relations between the countries. The goal is to make the countries even friendlier,” she said, adding that the flow of tourists from Korea to Armenia has increased over the past two years.
The Brusov University hosts the Korean Language and Culture Center, which is also taught by a native speaker, professor Pak Hee-soo. According to director of the cultural center, they hope that in the future there will be more such centers.
It should be noted that from May 17 to 20, the
Festival of Korean Culture in Armenia organized by the Cultural Center at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Russia is being held in Yerevan from May 17 to 20. Pan-Armenian Taekwondo Tournament, Armenia qualifying round for K-POP World Festival 2019, and a joint gala concert is set for May 20.