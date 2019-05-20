Trump says he will not let Iran have nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump said he would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, but confirmed his unwillingness to unleash a war.
“I will not let Iran have nuclear weapons,” he told Fox News host Steve Hilton in an interview on Sunday.
“I don’t want to fight. But you do have situations like Iran, you can’t let them have nuclear weapons -- you just can’t let that happen,” he said. “With all of everything that’s going on, and I’m not one that believes -- you know, I’m not somebody that wants to go into war, because war hurts economies, war kills people most importantly -- by far most importantly.”
Trump once again called on Iranians to sit down at the negotiating table. “I ended the Iran Nuclear Deal, and actually, I must tell you -- I had no idea it was going to be as strong as it was. It totally -- the country is devastated from the standpoint of the economy,” he told Hilton.