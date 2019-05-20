US nuclear waste could get into Pacific Ocean

Radioactive waste generated during tests of nuclear weapons in the US may enter the Pacific Ocean, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
According to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a concrete dome that was built on Runit Island in the late 1970s to contain waste from massive atomic bomb tests conducted after World War II could be leaking toxic sludge into the sea, Fox News reported.
"I've just been with the president of the Marshall Islands [Hilda Heine], who is very worried because there is a risk of leaking of radioactive materials that are contained in a kind of coffin in the area,” he said.