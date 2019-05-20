News
Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: With his calls, Mr. PM helped substantiate very important provision of our complaint
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – With his calls, Mr. Prime Minister helped to substantiate a very important provision of our complaint. Hayk Alumyan, one of the legal defenders of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, noted this in a Facebook post.

“It’s not a secret that we have filed complaints with the European Court [of Human Rights] on the case of arresting Mr. Robert Kocharyan,” Alumyan wrote, in particular. “In the complaints there is a considerable amount of reflection on the matter of pressure on the courts; numerous arguments have been brought about the existence of such pressure.

“In the complaint (…) I had noted that any judge who examines Mr. Kocharyan’s case may have fears that in case his decision is not to the liking of the Prime Minister, the latter may call on his supporters to organize a similar attack [i.e. with respect to the National Assembly building] on the court [of Armenia, too].

“By his call of 19.05.2019, Mr. Prime Minister helped to substantiate a very important provision of our complaint by doing exactly what I had submitted to the European Court, as the most negative prediction.”
