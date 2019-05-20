US lifts tariffs on steel, aluminum from Canada and Mexico

US President Donald Trump officially lifted tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico, BBC reported referring to White House press service.
According to the source, Trump no longer considers imports of steel and aluminum from these countries a threat to US national security.
The US introduced 25 percent import tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada on June 1, 2018. In response, the two countries also imposed tariffs on certain US goods.
Bloomberg and Politico on May 17 wrote about the US plans to abolish the indicated duties. Later, the US authorities confirmed this information, and Mexico, like Canada, agreed to remove all retaliatory duties on goods from the United States. In addition, the parties agreed to stop all pending court proceedings regarding fees at the World Trade Organization.