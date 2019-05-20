Major US corporations suspend shipments of their products to Huawei

Major US corporations suspend shipments of their products and software to Huawei, CNBC reported.

According to agency sources, these companies include Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc. and Broadcom Inc. All of them notified their employees that they would not ship Huawei until they received notice from the US authorities.

Earlier, Google suspended business contacts with Huawei. The reason for the interruption of cooperation with the Chinese company was its blacklisting of the US Trade Department. This happened after President Donald Trump signed a decree declaring a national emergency regime in connection with threats to information technology.

At the same time, the US did not rule out possible indulgences for Huawei. According to US Justice Department, legal entities that are already working with the equipment of a Chinese company will be granted a temporary license to enable them to maintain stable operation of their networks and communication equipment.