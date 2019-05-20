Seoul to implement plans on humanitarian aid to Pyongyang as soon as possible

South Korea promises to quickly implement plans to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea in the amount of $8 million through international organizations, and is also considering the possibility of sending food to the country, which claims to be suffering from the worst drought in decades, Korea Herald reported.

The Ministry of Unification of the South announced that it would discuss plans with the Food Program and the United Nations Children's Fund, so that help would quickly reach North Korean children and pregnant women.

Seoul hopes that the aid will help the resumption of diplomatic efforts and cooperation with Pyongyang, which are at an impasse due to the failure of the nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea.