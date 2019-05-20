Swedish prosecutors ask for Assange arrest

Deputy Chief District Attorney of Sweden Eva-Marie Persson asked the court in Uppsala to arrest the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange, The Guardian reported.
“I request the district court to detain Assange in his absence, on probable cause suspected for rape,” the deputy chief prosecutor, Eva-Marie Persson, said in a statement on Monday.
Assange, convicted of sexual harassment and rape in Sweden in 2010, has been hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy since June 2012, fearing extradition to a Scandinavian country. On the morning of April 11, 2019, he was detained on orders from Sweden and the US. A court in London found him guilty of violating bail conditions.