US warns Iran after explosion near its embassy in Baghdad
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US military command confirmed the explosion near the US embassy complex in Baghdad, noting that there were no victims and injuries as a result of the incident, AP reported

The representative of the US Central Command, Bill Urban, said that the Iraqi security forces are investigating the incident that occurred the day before.

According to State Department, the rocket fell in the international zone near the US Embassy, ​​there is no significant damage.

It is noted that such attacks are unacceptable and the US will respond to them "decisively." Washington will hold Iran accountable, if such attacks are carried out by the forces of its militia or elements of such forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
