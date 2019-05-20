News
One person dies on the spot after traffic accident in Armenia’s Kotayk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died after a road accident Monday, in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

At 4:30am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that cars had crashed on the Hrazdan-Sevan motorway, and rescuers’ help was needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car had gone off road on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, hit a road-dividing barrier, and turned over.

The driver, by the name of Manuk Manukyan, 30, had died on the spot.

The rescuers took the dead body of the driver out of the car, and carried it to a waiting ambulance.
