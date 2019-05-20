CSTO PA Council approves proposal to appoint new Secretary In-Charge of Parliamentary Assembly

At its meeting, the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) approved the proposal to appoint First Deputy Chief of the Russian State Duma Staff, Sergei Pospelov, as a replacement for Pyotr Ryabukhin as CSTO PA Secretary In-Charge, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin, who is also chairs the CSTO PA, said this proposal was being submitted for a decision.

CSTO PA Council members have approved the proposal. But the latter will be put to a final vote at the CSTO PA fall plenary session.

But it is assumed that Ryabukhin will continue his activities at the CSTO PA Secretariat, as Deputy Secretary In-Charge.

To note, Armenia is a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.