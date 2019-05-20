News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
CSTO PA Council approves proposal to appoint new Secretary In-Charge of Parliamentary Assembly
CSTO PA Council approves proposal to appoint new Secretary In-Charge of Parliamentary Assembly
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

At its meeting, the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) approved the proposal to appoint First Deputy Chief of the Russian State Duma Staff, Sergei Pospelov, as a replacement for Pyotr Ryabukhin as CSTO PA Secretary In-Charge, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin, who is also chairs the CSTO PA, said this proposal was being submitted for a decision.

CSTO PA Council members have approved the proposal. But the latter will be put to a final vote at the CSTO PA fall plenary session.

But it is assumed that Ryabukhin will continue his activities at the CSTO PA Secretariat, as Deputy Secretary In-Charge.

To note, Armenia is a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM believes CSTO states will agree on Secretary General
“The organization is strong enough thanks to the interaction of the member countries…
 Armenia PM Spokesperson: CSTO Secretary General needs all countries' consent
To clarify, Armenian News-NEWS.am contacted Spokesperson of...
 Parliament committee on foreign relations: Armenia has not changed position on CSTO Secretary General matter
“And we [Armenia] have expressed our position that here we are dealing with non-regulation, and it’s necessary to regulate it in working order,” the committee head stated…
 CSTO to discuss appointment of Belarus representative as general secretary
Proposals will be prepared for submission to the CSTO Ministerial Council meeting…
 CSTO Joint Staff in Armenia
The task force of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is...
 Armenia to partake in 2020 Moscow military parade on 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War victory
Along with the military divisions of the other CSTO member countries…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos