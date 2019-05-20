News
Karabakh ex-PM nominated presidential candidate
Karabakh ex-PM nominated presidential candidate
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

We need to continue to support the Republic of Armenia authorities—led by the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—who have become deserving of the people’s trust, welcoming the reforms taking place in the Republic of Armenia.

Chairman of the Free Homeland Party of the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), ex-PM and former State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, noted this at a meeting held in Ishkhanadzor community of Kashatagh Region.

According to him, it is more than ever indispensable to be united now.

“Having an external threat (...) we can fight solely with unity,” Harutyunyan added, in particular, “being united around our national ideas.”

In his remark, Artush Mkhitaryan, the person in charge of the Kashatagh division of the Free Homeland Party, said that during the party conference at the Berdzor regional office, the party members had unanimously decided to nominate Arayik Harutyunyan to run for Artsakh president in the 2020 election.
