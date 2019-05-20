Armenia PM: It’s time to set up investigative committee to study circumstances of 2016 April war

YEREVAN. – It’s time to set up an investigative committee of the National Assembly studying the circumstances of the 2016 April war and to get answers to a number of questions that are of concern to all of us, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address on Tuesday.

Pashinyan said it is clear that “there are certain forces representing former corrupt system” which are trying to bring to life the following formula: disagreements, contradictions and even incite enmity between the people of Artsakh and the people of Armenia with the logic of concealing the corruption crimes they have previously committed.

“For all of us it is clear that our compatriots from Artsakh often suffered much more from systemic corruption in Armenia, some officials of these systems use corruption to carry out false propaganda in Artsakh against the Armenian government and the Prime Minister. I already said during the campaign of last year's parliamentary election that by analyzing all of this, I see it as a long-term goal to provoke a conspiracy war, even transfer some territories and should the responsibility on the Armenian government,” he said.

Pashinyan said he considers this to be activities “resembling treason”, and he, being Armenia’s Prime Minister and a guarantor of Artsakh’s security and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will take the toughest measures to eradicate conspiracy intention.

He called on the people of Artsakh to say no to the forces whose activities are targeted at spreading contradiction “between the two parts of our people”.

Pashinyan also urged the people of Artsakh to support the forces that stand for the Armenian people and its legitimate representatives only.

“All other forces have one and only goal, that is to use the people of Artsakh to serve the interests of one group, to avoid responsibility for the crimes committed in the past, to provoke conspiracy against the sovereignty of Armenia and Artsakh,” he resumed.