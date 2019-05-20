Bright Armenia intends to convene extraordinary meeting of parliament

Bright Armenia party decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the parliament, for which it initiated the collection of signatures.

Bright Armenia party proposes to discuss the statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at an extraordinary meeting of the parliament, following his call to block the entrances to the buildings of courts throughout the country, as well as his statement on reforms in the judicial and legal sphere.

The Bright Armenia faction called on colleagues from My Step and Prosperous Armenia to join the initiative and put their signatures.

Since May 20, following the call of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his supporters block the entrances and exits of the courts. A number of public organizations called it the overthrow of the constitutional system. A number of parties, including the RPA and ARF, have already made statements.