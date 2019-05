YEREVAN. – A delegation headed by Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan will travel to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan from 29 May to 1 June.

In Nur-Sultan, the Armenian delegation will participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and Eurasian Development Bank.

Armenian delegates will also take part in the meeting of the Inter-governmental Council of CIS which will be held in Turkmenistan.