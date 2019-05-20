News
Beijing urges Washington to stop provocations in South China Sea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Navy ship Preble violated Chinese sovereignty while passing through the waters near the Scarboro Reef (Huangyan Island) in the South China Sea, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang.

China, he said, expressed protest to the US in connection with the incident, The Week reported.

 "The Chinese navy identified, verified and according to law and warned it off. I must emphasise the acts of the US ship violated China's sovereignty and peace and security and good order of the relevant waters," he said.     "We urge the US to stop such provocations. China will continue to take all measures to defend our sovereignty and peace stability in the South China Sea," he said.
