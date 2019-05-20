News
Monday
May 20
Zarif to Trump: Never threaten the Iranians
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif urged US President Donald Trump to show respect instead of raining threats.

Thus, Zarif responded to Trump's tweet, made by him the day before, that if Iran continues to threaten US, it will be his end, Mehr reported

Zarif noted that “Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors [are] all gone.”

He also noted that “economic terrorism” and “genocidal taunts" will not “end Iran”, in response to Trump’s earlier tweet that "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.”

According to FM, Trump should ‘never threaten an Iranian’, inviting him instead to “try respect – it works!”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
