Dollar gains value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.03/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.31 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 535.62 (up by AMD 0.06), that of one British pound totaled AMD 611.99 (down by AMD 0.18), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.44 (down by 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 223.47, AMD 19,767 and AMD 12,701.62, respectively.