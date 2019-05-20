Armenia PM discusses pension reforms

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by main shareholder of Amundi-ACBA Asset Management, Second Executive Director of Amundi Group Bernard de Wit, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
The Prime Minister stated that pension reforms are of major importance for Armenia and emphasized that the Armenian government is interested in the enhancement of partnership with the partners engaged in the process, including Amundi-ACBA Asset Management.
Bernard de Wit stated that Amundi-ACBA Asset Management is working effectively with the Government of Armenia and the Central Bank and is ready to continue the joint efforts.
The interlocutors discussed issues on effective implementation of the economic, social and financial components of pension reforms in Armenia and particularly touched upon development of the capital market, increase of public awareness and the steps to be taken to implement investment projects.