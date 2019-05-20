News
Karabakh President: We didn't file the motion to cause more tension
Karabakh President: We didn't file the motion to cause more tension
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


We didn’t file the motion to cause more tension. This is what President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan told journalists today, touching upon the pledge that he and former President of Artsakh Arkadi Ghukasyan submitted to change the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

“We didn’t file the motion to cause more tension. On the contrary, this was aimed at easing the tension, if there was any tension. In the text of our motion it was stated that this isn’t a step to cast doubt on the judicial process in the Republic of Armenia,” he stated.

When asked if military units were brought from Artsakh to Armenia during the events that took place in Armenia on March 1, 2008, Bako Sahakyan gave an evasive answer. “We have made several statements on this. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has carried out and continues to carry out investigative actions.”
