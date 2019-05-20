David Babayan: There are no disagreements between Armenia and Artsakh

There are no disagreements between Armenia and Artsakh, Davit Babayan, the spokesperson for Artsakh President told reporters on Monday.
“This is dangerous for statehood,” Babayan said.
Asked to comment on the possibility of a revolution in Artsakh, David Babayan noted nothing can be ruled out neither in Armenia, nor Artsakh, nor anywhere else.
“We have one homeland, two states…Two different states have their own structure, their own political forces. It is normal and normal not to interfere as the consequences can be dangerous,” Babayan said.
He recalled that elections will be held in Artsakh in 2020.
“New system and new forces. I will participate also. But everything should be civilized,” he said.