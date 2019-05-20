News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
David Babayan: There are no disagreements between Armenia and Artsakh
David Babayan: There are no disagreements between Armenia and Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


There are no disagreements between Armenia and Artsakh, Davit Babayan, the spokesperson for Artsakh President told reporters on Monday. 

“This is dangerous for statehood,” Babayan said.

Asked to comment on the possibility of a revolution in Artsakh, David Babayan noted nothing can be ruled out neither in Armenia, nor Artsakh, nor anywhere else.

“We have one homeland, two states…Two different states have their own structure, their own political forces. It is normal and normal not to interfere as the consequences can be dangerous,” Babayan said.

He recalled that elections will be held in Artsakh in 2020.

“New system and new forces. I will participate also. But everything should be civilized,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos