Tuesday
May 21
Tuesday
May 21
Karabakh President on Armenia PM's statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Perhaps there are figures and forces, but it is our duty to reveal them. This is what President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) told journalists today, commenting on the statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to which he sees a prospective goal to provoke a conspiracy war, even hand over certain territories and put the blame for what happened on the Government of Armenia.

“Perhaps there are figures and forces, but it is our duty to reveal them. Even if there are such goals, I obviously view them as betrayal, and so…I don’t have information about such forces or figures preparing to commit acts of conspiracy,” Sahakyan said.
