Yerevan to host CSTO PA Council session and CSTO plenary session in Fall 2019

Yerevan will host the session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the CSTO plenary session in Yerevan this year, as reported the Department of News and Public Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the outgoing session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

Before the session, the heads of parliaments of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly were received by President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov.

The delegations of the parliaments of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, as well as of the Parliament of Serbia (with the status of observer) were represented during the session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. The session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly was moderated by President of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.

At the outset of the session, President of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan on being elected Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and on the occasion of participating in the session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly for the first time. He offered to hold the session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly and the CSTO plenary session in Yerevan in the fall of 2019 at the invitation of Armenia. The proposal was accepted by all members of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, and a relevant decision was made.

Several issues were considered during the session. Among the items included in the agenda were the priorities of the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in the CSTO in 2019, the establishment of joint approaches to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, the amendments to the 2016-20 working plan of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, as well as organizational issues.