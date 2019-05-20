News
Garo Paylan meets with "converted" Armenian boy
Region:Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan met with the Armenian child who converted to Islam in the absence of his parents on live TV last week.

Garo Paylan tweeted the following: “I met Artur. He is quite well. I’ll always be by his side, and if needed, I’ll make sure nothing bad happens to him.”

During a live broadcast, a 13-year-old Armenian boy was, so-called, converted to Islam by a Turkish clergyman.

This sparked great reactions since the boy had come to the hall without his parents’ consent, and the TV personality had taken advantage of the fact that he was a juvenile and presented a show.

Garo Paylan stated that in this case he will appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office.
