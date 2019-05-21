Newspaper: What did Armenia military report to PM?

YEREVAN. – According to the information which Past (Fact) newspaper has ascertained, the developments taking place in Armenia, and which began Sunday afternoon, have had a quite interesting course, the paper reported.

“According to the source of the paper, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan spent virtually all Sunday with Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and GS [General Staff] Chief Artak Davtyan, held several closed consultations. It is not known what exactly the [military] forces have reported to Pashinyan, but one thing is clear that the matter concerned the border tension and possible aggression of the enemy [i.e., Azerbaijan].

“It was also reported that Azerbaijan is starting (started) 10,000-person military exercises on May 20, which, in turn, are an apparent risky phenomena.

“According to the newspaper’s information, it is due to this very circumstance as well as the scarcity of the participants the fact that yesterday [Monday] Pashinyan had already changed the rhetoric and moved from euphoric and aggressive statements and calls to a mostly constructive arena,” Past wrote.