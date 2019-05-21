News
Armenia Security Council chief on working meetings in Washington (PHOTOS)
Armenia Security Council chief on working meetings in Washington (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of his working visit to the United States, Secretary of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Monday visited the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) headquarters in Washington, D.C., and met with the administration of this organization.

At the start of the meeting, Grigoryan presented the details of his working visit, the already held and scheduled meetings and events, and the recorded results. ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian, in turn, presented the current activities and objectives of this organization.

Subsequently, they discussed the political processes taking place in Armenia, and the avenues for the development of the Armenian-American relations.

Afterward, the SC Secretary met with executive director Bryan Ardouny of the Armenian Assembly of Armenia.

They conferred on Armenian-American relations, as well as cooperation with the American Armenian community and Armenian diaspora organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
