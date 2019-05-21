US grants temporary reprieve from Huawei ban

The US Commerce Department has published information on the provision of temporary general permits that will allow the Chinese company Huawei to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing customers.

Temporary permits will be valid until August 19.

According to US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the temporary general authorization will give operators time to reach agreements to work with other companies. The decision to postpone the restrictions against the Chinese company was made in order not to create sharp problems for American companies, FT reported.

“The temporary general licence grants operators time to make other arrangements and the [commerce] department space to determine the appropriate long term measures for Americans and foreign telecommunications providers that currently rely on Huawei equipment for critical services,” Mr Ross said.

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced the threat of foreign espionage to US information technology and called for balancing openness with national security investments. The President signed a decree announcing the national emergency regime amid threats of information technology.

Last week, the Commerce Department put Huawei on the blacklist, which blocks the way for a Chinese company to buy components and technologies from US manufacturers. Huawei is also on the list of companies that are prohibited from doing business with American businesses without an appropriate license.

According to Reuters, Google has already suspended cooperation with Huawei over the transfer of equipment, software and technical services with the exception of those that are publicly available under an open license.