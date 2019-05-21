News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Huawei founder says US underestimates company’s strength
Huawei founder says US underestimates company’s strength
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The U.S. government was underestimating Huawei’s capabilities, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday in an interview.

“In such a critical moment, I’m grateful to US companies, as they’ve contributed a lot to Huawei’s development and showed their conscientiousness on the matter,” Ren says.

According to him, the US companies have been making efforts to persuade the US government to let them cooperate with Huawei, The Verge reported

“We always need US-developed chipsets, and we can’t exclude American products with a narrow mind,” the founder added.

In mid-May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei.

According to Reuters, Google has already suspended cooperation with Huawei in transfer of equipment, software and technical services with the exception of those that are publicly available under an open license.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department announced Huawei’s provision of temporary permits that would enable it to maintain existing communications networks and provide software updates to existing customers. Temporary permits will be valid until August 19.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tickets now available for WCIT 2019
Discounted rates are available for members of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises...
 US grants temporary reprieve from Huawei ban
“The temporary general licence grants operators time to make other arrangements…
 Major US corporations suspend shipments of their products to Huawei
These companies include Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc. and Broadcom Inc…
 Google interrupts cooperation with Huawei
Huawei will have access to Android, but with open sources…
 Italian Competition Authority investigating Google's operations
Specialists of the Authority suspect that the Internet giant is...
 US sanctions on Huawei to not affect German position
“Germany in March set tough rules for vendors supplying telecoms network equipment…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos