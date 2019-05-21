Huawei founder says US underestimates company’s strength

The U.S. government was underestimating Huawei’s capabilities, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday in an interview.

“In such a critical moment, I’m grateful to US companies, as they’ve contributed a lot to Huawei’s development and showed their conscientiousness on the matter,” Ren says.

According to him, the US companies have been making efforts to persuade the US government to let them cooperate with Huawei, The Verge reported.

“We always need US-developed chipsets, and we can’t exclude American products with a narrow mind,” the founder added.

In mid-May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei.

According to Reuters, Google has already suspended cooperation with Huawei in transfer of equipment, software and technical services with the exception of those that are publicly available under an open license.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department announced Huawei’s provision of temporary permits that would enable it to maintain existing communications networks and provide software updates to existing customers. Temporary permits will be valid until August 19.