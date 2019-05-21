Ten killed in Mexico shooting

Ten people have been killed in a shooting in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Tamaulipas, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the Oaxaca State Prosecutor’s Office, unknown perpetrators opened fire on a group of people who had gathered at a meeting on the side of the road in the Tehuantepec Istmo region. The causes of the attack have not yet been established, as well as the killers are not caught.
In recent years, a wave of violence has overtaken Mexico, largely due to cartels' confrontation over control of cocaine transit to the US. In 2018, Mexico hit a record in number of murders - the Ministry of Security reported more than 33.34 thousand murders. This figure broke the record of 2017 (31.2 thousand murders).