Armenia Parliament to convene special session Wednesday (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Eighteen MPs from the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction at the National Assembly (NA) also have joined the signature campaign which the NA opposition Bright Armenia faction has launched in order to convene a special session of parliament. Prosperous Armenia Party spokesperson Aren Petunc told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He added that, according to the agreement reached with the NA ruling majority My Step faction, the special session will kick off Wednesday at 11am.
The Bright Armenia faction on Monday proposed to convene a special parliamentary session and debate on the current situation in Armenia as a result of the blockage of the country’s court buildings by the people—and on the basis of a statement issued by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—and the latter’s statement on the chances of and prospects for implementing judiciary reforms.
By the directive of Nikol Pashinyan, people blocked the entrances and exits of all the courts in Armenia on Monday morning. In the afternoon, the PM held a consultation at the government, and in connection with the present-day situation in the judicial system of Armenia, and said the time has come to carry out a “surgical intervention” in this system.