Forbes: Armenian among most promising Russians under 30

The Russian edition of Forbes for the first time made a rating of the most promising citizens under 30. The magazine plans to make it annual.
The ranking is divided into ten categories: Entrepreneurs, Finance and Investments, Management, Sport and Cybersport, Science and Technologies, Art, Music and Cinema, Social Practices, Fashion and Design, New Media.
When forming the ranking, age, recognition in the professional community and personal competitiveness at the Russian or global level were taken into account.
Armenian, 27, has been included in the ranking.
Elizaveta Melik-Gaikazyan graduated from the Physics Department of Moscow State University. As part of the international collaboration of scientists, she is developing new materials for solar cells and LEDs.
The article on the new method of spectroscopy, her team published in the prestigious Scientific Reports journal. Melik-Gaikazyan received a SIPGA scholarship from the Singapore Agency for Science, Technology and Research.