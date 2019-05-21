OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region

A regional visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is expected at the end of May, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Mediators will visit Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku.

“The upcoming steps and actions will be discussed during the meeting,” she said without elaborating.

Asked to comment on the possibility of Armenian and Azerbaijani FM’s meeting in Washington, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the next meeting was proposed by the co-chairs.

According to her, the receiving party must determine the place and time. Considering the schedule of previous meetings - meetings were held in Paris and Moscow, a meeting is possible in Washington.

What comes to the aggressive rhetoric of Baku, Naghdalyan noted that Yerevan does not intend to maintain such a tone, but proceeds from the fact that all the peoples of the region need peace. The development and security of Armenia and Artsakh are the top priorities, she concluded.