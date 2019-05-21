News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region
OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A regional visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is expected at the end of May, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Mediators will visit Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku.

“The upcoming steps and actions will be discussed during the meeting,” she said without elaborating.

Asked to comment on the possibility of Armenian and Azerbaijani FM’s meeting in Washington, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the next meeting was proposed by the co-chairs.

According to her, the receiving party must determine the place and time. Considering the schedule of previous meetings - meetings were held in Paris and Moscow, a meeting is possible in Washington.

 What comes to the aggressive rhetoric of Baku, Naghdalyan noted that Yerevan does not intend to maintain such a tone, but proceeds from the fact that all the peoples of the region need peace. The development and security of Armenia and Artsakh are the top priorities, she concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan again violates OSCE commitments
“The Permanent Representative of Armenia raised the issue in the OSCE…
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense…
 Spokesperson: Armenia PM might have informal meeting with Aliyev in Brussels
When asked if there will be an informal meeting, Karapetyan said...
 OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring...
 Armenian MFA statement on Karabakh ceasefire agreement’s 25th anniversary
The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have manifested their unwavering capacity…
 Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Davit Tonoyan received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos