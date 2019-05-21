News
MFA: Armenia to evaluate candidate for CSTO Secretary General based on professional qualities
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will leave for Bishkek today to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, the agenda includes the appointment of a secretary general and the filling of the legal gap in the CSTO Charter amid early termination of the powers of the secretary general.

The vacancy of the CSTO Secretary General opened after Armenia in November 2018 early recalled its representative, Yuri Khachaturov.

Later, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the appointment of Stanislav Zas as the general secretary of the organization. Zas visited Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Russia to coordinate his appointment. However, the Armenian side has not approved him.

Asked to comment on the Armenian stance on the candidacy from Belarus, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that so far there is no CSTO decision, all questions can only be assumed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
