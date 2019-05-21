News
Tuesday
May 21
News
Nearly 400 legislators of US Congress urges Trump to choose new strategy on Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

About 400 lawmakers from both houses of the US Congress called on the US leader Donald Trump to choose a new strategy on Syria, which would be aimed at eliminating security threats in the region. The corresponding letter, signed by members of the Republican and Democratic parties, circulated the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the legislature, JPost reported.

“With the region in flux, it remains critical that we reiterate to both friend and foe in the region that we continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself,” it said.

They once again called on the president to increase pressure on Iran and Russia in connection with their activities in Syria.

As reported earlier, on December 19, 2018 Trump announced the decision to begin the withdrawal of troops from Syria. It was assumed that this will happen within 60-100 days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
