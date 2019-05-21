News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Yemen’s Houthis rebels claim they attacked Saudi Arabia airport
Yemen’s Houthis rebels claim they attacked Saudi Arabia airport
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Yemen’s Houthis rebels said on Tuesday that he was able to attack with the help of a drone one of the objects located at the airport in Saudi Arabia, AP reported.

According to the source, “the attack on the Saudi city of Najran came after Iran announced it has quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity a year after the U.S. withdrew from its nuclear deal with world powers, though still a level far lower than needed for atomic weapons.”

In Yemen, since August 2014, the confrontation between the government forces and the Houthis rebels has continued. It moved to the most active phase with the invasion in March 2015 of a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. Then the operation called the Storm of Resolving operation against the Houthis who had established control over a significant part of the country was supported by Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. They were joined by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Sudan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US withdraws some of its diplomats from Iraqi embassy and consulate
The US withdraws some of its diplomatic staff from the embassy in Baghdad…
El Mundo: Spain withdraws its frigate from Middle East mission led by US
On May 5, US security advisor John Bolton said that the US would send a naval strike…
 US Embassy advises Americans not to travel to Iraq
“The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad advises all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq…
 G7, UN countries call for end of military confrontation in Libya
The G7 countries and the United Nations condemned the hostilities…
 UAE official urges Arab openness to Israel
Relations between Arab states and Israel need to shift to help progress towards peace with the Palestinians...
 China rejects Trump’s decision on Golan
China opposes any unilateral actions and does not want a new aggravation in the region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos