Yemen’s Houthis rebels claim they attacked Saudi Arabia airport

Yemen’s Houthis rebels said on Tuesday that he was able to attack with the help of a drone one of the objects located at the airport in Saudi Arabia, AP reported.

According to the source, “the attack on the Saudi city of Najran came after Iran announced it has quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity a year after the U.S. withdrew from its nuclear deal with world powers, though still a level far lower than needed for atomic weapons.”

In Yemen, since August 2014, the confrontation between the government forces and the Houthis rebels has continued. It moved to the most active phase with the invasion in March 2015 of a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. Then the operation called the Storm of Resolving operation against the Houthis who had established control over a significant part of the country was supported by Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. They were joined by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Sudan.