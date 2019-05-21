UN Women presents cooperation proposals to Armenia MFA

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday received Åsa Regnér, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director, Intergovernmental Support and Strategic Partnerships Bureau, at UN Women.
Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s recent achievements in the support of gender equality and toward women’s advancement, and stressed that women’s rights are given special attention on the Armenian government agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The minister also touched upon the relevant challenges and the possible avenues for addressing these challenges.
The interlocutors exchanged views on Armenia’s current activities and ongoing programs at international formats on women’s rights.
Regnér, for her part, expressed the UN Women’s full support to the programs which the Government of Armenia is implementing in women’s rights, and presented several proposals for cooperation.