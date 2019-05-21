News
Tuesday
May 21
News
PM: Armenian scientific community to be involved in country’s developments
PM: Armenian scientific community to be involved in country's developments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

It is very important for the scientific community of Armenia to feel involved in the processes taking place in the country today, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday.

His remarks came during the conference devoted to the fundamental benchmarks for economic revolution in Armenia.

According to him, the cabinet must not be in isolation, but in constant interaction with the scientific and expert community.

“This does not mean that our points of view will coincide in all matters,” he said adding that there will be an exchange of opinions.
