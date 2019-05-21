Communist Party of Armenia issues statement

The Communist Party of Armenia expresses its deep concern about the interior political tension that has been growing in Armenia over the past few days.
The statement issued by the Communist Party of Armenia particularly reads as follows:
“Acknowledging the fact that there are serious flaws in the justice sector that date back to the early 1990s and have helped the authorities oppress workers, realizing the need for reforms, nevertheless, the path adopted by the government will lead to a deadlock, schism in society and destruction of the foundations of the statehood of Armenia and Artsakh.
With years of experience in nation-building, the Communist Party of Armenia is concerned about the attempts to violate the principle of separation of powers enshrined by the Constitution and stratification of the wide layers of society.
We call on the authorities to stay true to the course of economic reforms and deal with the solution to the social-economic issues facing the country, raising the living standards of the people and strengthening the country’s security, exclusively within the scope of the Constitution.”