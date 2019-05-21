Ardshinbank launches savings account

Ardshinbank has launched savings account, allowing customers to put money into an interest-bearing account. Savings account can be opened in Armenian drams, interests are paid in case of minimum AMD 50,000 deposit. Interest rates on savings accounts, which are paid on a monthly basis, currently stand at 6 - 9,5% AIR, depending on the deposit term. The longer the deposit term and the higher the deposit amount, the higher the interest rate.
Opening savings account, withdrawing cash from the account, and making intra-bank transfers between the customer’s accounts are free of charge.
The savings account can be replenished and the transfers can be made through the bank's mobile app. To download the mobile banking app, please visit https://bit.ly/2Lvjeys.
For further details on savings account, please visit https://bit.ly/2WrbQoX or call Ardshinbank's 24/7 call center at 012222222.