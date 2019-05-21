News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Ardshinbank launches savings account
Ardshinbank launches savings account
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank has launched savings account, allowing customers to put money into an interest-bearing account. Savings account can be opened in Armenian drams, interests are paid in case of minimum AMD 50,000 deposit. Interest rates on savings accounts, which are paid on a monthly basis, currently stand at 6 - 9,5% AIR, depending on the deposit term. The longer the deposit term and the higher the deposit amount, the higher the interest rate.

Opening savings account, withdrawing cash from the account, and making intra-bank transfers between the customer’s accounts are free of charge.

The savings account can be replenished and the transfers can be made through the bank's mobile app. To download the mobile banking app, please visit https://bit.ly/2Lvjeys.

For further details on savings account, please visit https://bit.ly/2WrbQoX or call Ardshinbank's 24/7 call center at 012222222.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian CB chair Arthur Javadyan leaves for Moscow
The session will be followed by the signing of an agreement on establishing…
 Deutsche Bank eyes Trump, Kushner transactions
The transactions, some of which related to the trump fund that no longer existed…
 IMF approves $248.2 million loan for Armenia
The Armenian authorities have indicated that they will treat the arrangement as precautionary...
 Ardshinbank reopens “Noyemberyan” branch
Ardshinbank's branch network is one of the largest in the Armenian banking system...
 IIB names Ardshinbank most active issuing bank in Armenia
The event brought together 164 participants from 26 countries...
 People's Bank of China weakens yuan against dollar
The Bloomberg agency earlier reported that the US asked Beijing to maintain…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos