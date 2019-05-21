Ambassador Mkrtchyan hopes leading Estonia companies will take active part in world IT congress in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ambassador to Estonia, Tigran Mkrtchyan—with diplomatic residence in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius—who is on a working visit to Tallinn, on Monday met with Ambassador Priit Turk, Director of Political Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan spoke about the preparations for the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in October, and expressed the hope that leading Estonian companies also will take an active part in this event.
In this context, they discussed the chances of holding a joint Armenian-Estonian digital event in parallel with this congress, and achieving an intergovernmental level for cooperation in the IT sector.
Also, the interlocutors touched upon holding political consultations between the two foreign ministries and organizing high-level mutual visits between the two countries, as well as the Armenia-EU agenda.