Armenia Premier: We will be able to identify actual proprietors of mines

YEREVAN. – We have submitted a legislative package for the exposing of real proprietors in the mining industry sector, and which comes into force as of July 1. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday noted this at a conference devoted to the fundamental benchmarks for economic revolution in Armenia.

As per the PM, experts assure that this package will make it inevitable that Armenia will be able to identify the actual proprietors in this domain. Otherwise, according to the Premier, these mines cannot be used.

Also, Pashinyan expressed concern that about 90 percent of the exports in Armenia’s mining industry are the concentrates.

“This means that our state has the status of a mining raw material country—with [all] the consequence arising from it,” the PM added. “Our task is to extend the mining industry cycle as long as possible. On this occasion, the government is conducting negotiations, there are several investment proposals, [and] we hope that at least one of them will become reality.”